It's still hard to believe there will be no more Jaguars with combustion engines in three years' time, but the British brand owned by Tata Motors has made it clear – no more ICE cars from 2025. Until that happens, the existing models are being electrified to cut emissions and fuel consumption. Shortly after giving the F-Pace a mild-hybrid setup with a Sport version, the XE and XF sedans are now receiving the same treatment.

Still looking stylish despite being around for a while, the XE and XF gain a 300 Sport version in Europe where you can have the bigger of the two sedans as a more practical Sportbrake wagon. At the heart of the three vehicles is a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine from the Ingenium family with 300 PS, hence the version's moniker. If you prefer horsepower, the four-pot pushes out 296 hp. As for torque, the mild-hybrid engine is good for 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

Jaguar XE 300 Sport and XF 300 Sport

Go for the XE 300 Sport and it will do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.6 seconds and to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.9 seconds. Understandably, the XF 300 Sport needs an extra two-tenths of a second since it's bigger and therefore heavier than the compact sedan. Both models are capped at 155 mph (250 km/h) and send power to the all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jaguar is selling the 300 Sport cars with 20-inch wheels featuring different designs and finishes depending on the model. The XE and XF can be had with several solid and metallic body paints, including two high-end colors dubbed Carpathian Grey and Silicon Silver. For the XE’s interior, there are Monogram Aluminium veneers, while the XF gets Satin Charcoal Ash. Both have a metal finish for the pedals and shift paddles.

Much like all the other Jaguars, the XE and XF 300 Sport get Amazon Alexa voice control integration courtesy of the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Existing owners of cars equipped with this infotainment system can receive an over-the-air update bringing Amazon Alexa support.

In the UK, Jaguar is asking £42,345 for the XE, followed by the £47,730 XF Sedan and the £49,005 XF Sportbrake. At an additional cost, the sedans can be specified with a sliding panoramic roof while the wagon gets a fixed panoramic roof.