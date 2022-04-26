One of the most exciting premieres scheduled for 2022 will coming from BMW. The Bavarian company will soon unveil the first-ever M3 Touring and there’s a new teaser video with the speedy wagon. What started as a crazy idea and went through combining an M3 with a 3 Series wagon will soon become the official M3 Touring. But what makes it so special?

“Like no other car, the new BMW M3 Touring will represent the fascination of superior driving dynamics and practicability and the larger space on offer in an estate car concept in a very competitive segment. In doing so, it will, typically for a BMW M3, be nothing less than the benchmark for driving dynamics in a vehicle with five seats, five doors, and greatly increased stowage space,” Hagen Franke, M3 Touring project manager, explains.

In the new video previewing the performance model, attached at the top of this page, BMW also talks about its excitement while designing and engineering the M3 Touring and the processes it went through from the concept idea to the Nurburgring tests. The powerful wagon will essentially be an ideological successor to the M5 Touring, originally launched in 1992. In 2000, the automaker unveiled the M3 Touring Concept as a pointer to the future. But is the new M3 Touring focused more on performance or practicality?

“First and foremost, it’s a BMW M3 – with all the qualities of driving dynamics and characteristics that have represented this model series for several generations. This is supplemented by the typical BMW, flexibly usable Touring concept characteristics. But it will definitely be more a racehorse than a workhorse,” Robert Pilsl, M3 Touring project manager, adds.

Do you want to know more even before the official and full debut? Watch the video here – trust us, it’s interesting – and you’ll learn more about the performance tweaks made to the car, as well as how many crates of drinks can you load in the trunk. Spoiler alert: it's more than what you can load in the M3 sedan.