A new teaser from Ram provides another look at its upcoming electric pickup truck. The new video, out today, just so happens to debut the day before Ford begins producing the Lightning, its own all-electric truck. In a tweet of the video, Ram said that it was “Time to steal some thunder.”

The new teaser, a short video posted across the brand’s social media accounts and YouTube, shows off the truck’s silhouette head-on and its unique lighting signature. The truck features dual running lights that bracket an illuminated Ram badge in the center, likely branching out and around the pickup’s headlights, though we can’t see them. The teaser shows a truck with a tall, chiseled hood, stretched fenders over the wheels, and a double-bubble roof.

Ram announced in early 2022 that it was working on an electric pickup, with production slated to start in 2024. What we’ll likely see break cover later this year is a concept, which is what Ram has called it in the past. However, the latest teaser makes no mention of a concept at all. This is likely just an omission.

The teasers we’ve seen so far appear to show a pickup that’ll push truck styling, following the GMC Hummer instead of the more traditional-looking F-150 Lightning. The styling looks muscular and aggressive, though that could be the designers having a little more freedom with the concept version.

With production not starting until 2024, details about the truck’s powertrain remain quite elusive, though we expect the truck to ride on the STLA Frame platform that’s in development for Stellantis pickup trucks. The platform will allow trucks to offer up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range, with the scalable platform capable of accommodating batterie sizes from 159-kilowatt-hours to more than 200.

Ram is gaining an understanding of what truck buyers want in an EV through its Ram Real Talk events, which is where the automaker asks the public about what they want from an electric truck. That input will help Ram design the concept that’ll eventually turn into the production pickup.

Gallery: New Ram 1500 BEV Teasers