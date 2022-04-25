There continues to be a big demand for crossovers in the United States. Buyers are snapping them up quickly. The latest market study from iSeeCars.com for the month of March finds the Honda CR-V to be the quickest-selling vehicle in the US with an average of just 7.6 days on the lot before finding a buyer.

The average transaction price for a CR-V in March was $33,073. For comparison, the Honda crossover has a base price of $27,625 after the $1,225 destination fee. The range-topping Touring grade is $37,425.

The CR-V wasn't far from the only crossover to make the listest of quickest-selling models in March. The Genesis GV70 was in second place in the study with an average of 12.2 days on the lot. The Lexus RX 350 took third with 13.0 days, and the Toyota Highlander was fourth at 13.6 days.

The Toyota Camry in fifth place was the first car on the quickest-seller list by taking an average of 15.1 days to sell. The Ford Maverick hybrid was the first pickup to make the ranking by scoring seventh place and lasting 15.5 days in showrooms.

In terms of used cars, the Tesla Model X was the quickest seller with an average of 28 days before finding a buyer. The average transaction price was $90,406. The electric crossover starts at $140,440. However, a backlog of orders means delivery of the entry-level Long Range model wouldn't be until between December 2022 and March 2023.

Used fuel-efficient vehicles and EVs were popular in March, which was likely due to the high gas prices during the month. The Honda Insight came in second place at 28.9 days to sell on average. The Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid was third by requiring 29.4 days. The Tesla Model Y was fourth at 29.5 days. The Toyota Prius Prime took fifth at 32.8 days.

The iSeeCars.com data is based on over 150,000 new and used vehicle sales in March 2022. On average, a new model was at dealers for 35.5 days and 52.9 days for a used car for the month.