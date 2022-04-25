The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV will start at $46,220 (after the $1,225 destination fee) and will begin arriving at showrooms later this summer. The model is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

The Solterra is available in three trim levels: Premium, Limited, and Touring. The table below shows their pricing.

Trim Level Price (After $1,225 Destination) Solterra Premium $46,220 Solterra Limited $49,720 Solterra Touring $53,220

The Solterra's total system output from the two motors is 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 248 pound-feet (336 Newton-meters) of torque. Unlike the Toyota bZ4X, which rides on the same platform, the Subaru exclusively comes with all-wheel drive. The system has Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes.

All trims of the Solterra have a 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Subaru estimates the range to be 228 miles (367 kilometers). From a DC fast charger, recouping 80 percent of the battery capacity takes less than an hour.

The Solterra is available in five colors. Harbor Mist Gray Pearl, Elemental Red Pearl, and Cosmic White Pearl are $395 as the only exterior paint or $890 for the available two-tone aesthetic for the range-topping Touring trim. Galactic Black is a no-cost option and isn't available in two-tone. Smoked Carbon is also a no-cost choice as a single hue or $495 as a two-tone.

The Solterra comes with Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist suite. The tech includes emergency steering assist, intersection collision avoidance support, pre-collision brake assist, lane departure prevention, and dynamic radar cruise control with lane-tracing assist.

The Premium grade comes with a 7-inch LCD gauge display and 8-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. There's also automatic climate control. The cabin has a total of five USB ports, which include two USB C charging connections for rear-seat occupants.

The Limited grade has an exterior with LED fog lights and a roof spoiler with a split design. It rides on 20-inch wheels, rather than the 18-inch diameter on the Premium.

The Limited's interior has a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a wireless charging pad. There's a 360-degree camera system that provides an overhead view for assisting in tight maneuvers. Parking assist with braking support and a rear cross-traffic alert are also among the additional features.

For extra comfort, the Limited has a 10-way power driver's seat and a heated steering wheel. A Harman Kardon stereo replaces the standard system. The hatchback has power operation.

When opting for the Touring, buyers get everything from the Limited plus additional features. There's a panoramic moonroof with a power sunshade. Occupants in the front get ventilated seats. There's a digital rearview mirror. LED lighting illuminated the front and rear footwells.

For Solterra reservation holders, Subaru is working on offers that would offer these folks the choice of either an EVgo Charging Credit or money towards the purchase and installation of a QMerit Level 2 home charger.