Having been around since 2014, some would argue the Lamborghini Huracan is getting a bit long in the tooth. However, supercars don't follow the usual life cycle of 6-7 years as these tend to stick around for longer. It's not like exotic brands are pumping out hundreds of cars on a regular basis since high-end vehicles take considerably more time to assemble. Some also have a motorsport version, and in certain situations, even more than one.

Such is the case of the Huracan as it gained a Super Trofeo derivative in 2014 and a GT2 in 2020. There's also the GT3, launched in 2015 before getting an Evo version in 2018. Lamborghini Squadra Corse was supposed to introduce a GT3 EVO2 for the 2022 season, but decided to push back its reveal by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamborghini's motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna told Sportscar365 that Squadra Corse wants to "give time to the teams, to the gentlemen drivers and owners of the existing cars, to have a bit more time to do additional investments. That's our idea." Work on the EVO2 is well under way, and it's going to be homologated by the year's end.

In the meantime, Lamborghini's racing arm has released a shadowy teaser image with a description that gives away what to expect: "The STOry continues…" Capitalizing "STO" can only mean the 2023 Huracan GT3 EVO2 will take after the road-legal Super Trofeo Omologata.

It's usually a street car that borrows upgrades from a track machine, but in this case, it'll be the other way around. That being said, the STO itself is derived from the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, so the previous statement is not entirely true.

Current Huracan GT3 EVO owners will be given the opportunity to convert their cars to the EVO2 specification, which Sanna has said is going to be "very different" than the existing model. The evolution of an evolution, Lamborghini's GT3 EVO2 will be eligible to compete until the end of the 2026 motorsport season.