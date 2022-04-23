Which Porsche 911 Turbo is the best? This question is almost impossible to answer as each generation has its pros and cons. However, what we can answer is which Porsche 911 Turbo is the quickest in a drag race. Thanks to the team at carwow we have the opportunity to see each generation of 911 Turbo race each other in a drag race. So although we cannot answer which 911 Turbo is best, at least we will soon know which one is the quickest down an airstrip.

From Porsche 930 Turbo all the way to 992 Turbo S carwow assembled a lineup of all seven generations of the 911 Turbo. Porsche has been building the 911 Turbo trim since 1975 when the 930 Turbo debuted Porsche’s first use of turbocharger technology.

The Porsche 930 Turbo started development in 1972 and debuted in 1975 after Porsche’s experimentation with turbocharger tech for motorsport applications in the 1960s. During this time period turbochargers were an exotic addition to engines. Porsche originally built the 930 Turbos for homologation purposes and planned a production run of only 400 examples to homologate the Porsche 935 race car. The 930 Turbo quickly became a favorite among enthusiasts which promoted Porsche to work on a larger production run of over 1,000 vehicles.

The Porsche 930 Turbo was powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-6 engine that produced 256 horsepower (191 kilowatts) and 243 lb-ft (329 Newton-meters) of torque. Power was sent through a 4-speed manual transmission that routed power to the rear wheels.

As time went on, Porsche continued to develop the 911 Turbo into the current generation 992 911 Turbo S. After seven generations of ever-increasing performance and capability the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S represents one of the highest performing vehicles ever built by Porsche.

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S is powered by a twin-turbo 3.7-liter flat-6 engine that produces 640 horsepower (477 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton Meters) of torque. This powerful flat-6 is mated to Porsche’s PDK 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This quick-shifting transmission routes power to all four wheels via Porsche’s all-wheel-drive system.

This juxtapositioning between the new Porsche 911 Turbo and the original showcases the impressive leap in performance for the top-tier Porsche 911 over the last 47 years.