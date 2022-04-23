For the first time, Formula One is coming to Miami. The Miami Grand Prix is the latest addition to the roster of circuits in the motorsport's calendar, and it's going to happen in May.

However, it appears that Red Bull driver Sergio "Checo" Perez is pretty excited about the race. So much so that he raced his RB18 F1 car from New York City all the way to Miami based on a misheard instruction from Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner – all caught on video (embedded above).

Checo, also known as the Mexican Defense Minister due to his stellar defensive performance in the 2021 season, faced several obstacles along the way – a parking ticket in Chinatown and a gnarly crocodile in Everglades in Florida. It was a two-stop 11-hour drive, with full support from Oracle Red Bull Racing's racing pit crew, along with a helping hand from Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.

In case you hadn't noticed, Checo's interstate travel in his F1 car is fictional, and just part of Red Bull Racing's promotional video for the first Miami Grand Prix. It will be held at the Miami International Autodrome – a purpose-built circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium. It will be 3.36 miles (5.41 kilometers) long, with 19 corners and a predicted average speed of around 139 miles per hour (223 kilometers per hour).

The Miami Formula One Grand Prix will happen on May 6-8, 2022. But before that, the motorsport series is in Italy this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit.

Red Bull Racing is currently in third place as of date, lagging behind Mercedes and the frontrunner Ferrari in the constructor's ranking. Checo is currently in fourth place in the driver's ranking, which is currently led by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.