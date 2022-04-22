Ford discontinued the Fusion in 2020, though there have been plenty of rumors predicting its return. It hasn’t materialized yet, but Ford could be getting closer to resurrecting the nameplate. New spy photos have captured a boxy Ford SUV near the company’s testing center that could become the Fusion successor.

The photos show a large SUV with squared corners covered in a full-body camouflage wrap. The styling looks quite similar to the Ford Equator and Equator Sport, a pair of crossovers available in the Chinese market. However, there does appear to be some differences in the greenhouse and rear hatch, which could simply be a trick of the camouflage that hides much of its design. Dual daytime running lights and the outline of Ford’s oval badge are clearly visible.

Gallery: Boxy Ford SUV Spy Shots

12 Photos

The SUV looks like your typical crossover, though we would need to peel away the wrap to see how Ford styled it. The photos show the model with flush door handles and stand-in taillight units. It also looks like Ford added some cladding to the hatch to distort its shape and to keep us guessing. While the test vehicle looks similar in size and shape to the Equator Sport, it looks like Ford will give this new model a distinct design.

There are rumors that Ford will call this new model the Fusion Active when it arrives. However, that’s just speculation, and the name has been tossed around before. The Ford Edge is dated, and due to be replaced, so Ford could be prepping that model, though that’d mean that the automaker would retire the Edge name in favor of calling it the Fusion.

Ford’s global lineup is a bit discombobulated, and it’s unclear how Ford will proceed with its product lineup in the US. When Ford CEO Jim Farley took control of the Dearborn-based automaker, he promised to offer more affordable vehicles in North America. A new Fusion could help the company achieve that, though crossovers come with a higher cost. We’ll keep an eye out for any new spy photos or speculation about this mysterious new model.