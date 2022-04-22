Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Spied Showing With Tweaked Bumpers

The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison will be an even more rugged version of the already off-road-capable ZR2. It has revised bumpers, a different skid plate than the regular ZR2, and possibly a raised ride height.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Tries To Hide Its Modified Design In New Spy Shots

Hyundai's Ioniq lineup will grow soon. The Ioniq 6 will be a sedan with swoopy styling. This one still wears lots of camouflage, but you can get a general idea of how the vehicle looks.

New Lamborghini Urus Spy Shots Hint At Hotter Crossover Variant

Here's the refreshed Lamborghini Urus, and this one might be the hotter variant that's on the way. It would reportedly go by the moniker Performante or Tecnica.

Hotter Land Rover Defender V8 Spied At Full Throttle On The Nurburgring

We believe this is the Land Rover Defender SVR. It would sit above the current V8 by reportedly using a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. It would also have upgrades to be more capable off-road.

2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Spy Video Shows The Sporty Coupe Up Close

This image comes from a video of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe on the move. The new model shares underpinnings with the SL-Class but is exclusively coming as a hardtop.

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Spied On The Nurburgring

Development of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan is now taking place at the Nürburgring. It features styling that's similar to the S-Class but smaller. 

