Good news, Bimmer fans – BMW’s annual Ultimate Driving Experience tour is returning to the United States in 2022. If you are a potential BMW buyer or simply a fan who wants to test drive your dream car, this is your chance. For this year’s edition, there are interesting surprises for the participants.

BMW is expanding the tour to 25 locations in the United States this year from 22 locations last year. The 2022 destinations include Boston, Houston, Denver, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, Tampa, and others. The next major tour stop is taking place now until April 24 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The program for this year’s edition of the tour includes four different activities. There’s an option allowing those wanting to experience the new BMW i4 on an autocross course to drive the electric sedan through sharp turns and bends. Alternatively, you can drive a selection of vehicles on local roads with the model range including the iX and i4, as well as the refreshed X7 in M60i guise. There’s also the plug-in 530e xDrive, as well as the M850i xDrive in convertible form. It’s important to note that you have to be 25 or older to be allowed to enter this program.

There’s a special section dedicated to the fully-electric iX SUV. The visitors will be given a deep dive into the zero-emissions model, which has up to 516 horsepower (379 kilowatts) and a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 4.6 seconds. The final program is dedicated to BMW’s infotainment systems, including the company’s future developments. Interestingly, the all-new 7 Series will be part of this exhibition, as well as the refreshed X7.