No amount of camouflage can hide the fact that the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 won't be an exact retelling of the company's stunning Prophecy concept. Hyundai has toned down the design for the production version, though there are stylistic similarities, and Hyundai could be adding more of them. New spy photos appear to reveal that Hyundai has tweaked the Ioniq 6's rear end to better match what was shown on the concept.

The new photos capture the EV at a charging station, and the mesh camouflage across the rear bumper reveals the lamp reflector units. Earlier spy shots captured Hyundai covering this area with swirly camouflage, so it's unclear what exactly changed. However, it looks more similar to the concept's unique rear-end lighting arrangement. Lighting is one area Hyundai has been pushing the boundaries of design.

The car continues to wear thick cladding over the front and rear fascias, though the swooping roofline is hard to miss. It cascades down to chunky cladding at the rear that likely hides the car's rear spoiler. The Ioniq 6's rear doesn't look as low as the concept's, nor will the car have the concept's coach doors. However, the EV will sport flush door handles.

Hyundai is putting its E-GMP platform underneath the new vehicle. It underpins the Ioniq 5, and the two will likely share powertrains and battery packs. That means the sleek sedan will come in single- and dual-motor configurations, with all-wheel drive available and over 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) on tap. There could be a performance N variant, too, though the regular car might not be a slouch, with the top-tier variant hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in an alleged 5.2 seconds.

Whatever the final design is, Hyundai has already signed off on it, so it's unlikely we'll see the company make any more styling changes before the debut. Hyundai hasn't announced a reveal date yet, though the company's design boss, SangYup Lee, did say earlier this month that the new EV would debut within the next few months. We're eager to see how close the final product compares to the concept.