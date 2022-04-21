Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Australia and Jayco Australia are partnering to offer the Crafter Kampervan in that market. Its the brand's range-topping RV there, sitting above the Caddy California and Multivan California.

The Crafter Kampervan measures 268 inches (6.8 meters) long and 78.74 inches (2 meters) wide. Three trim levels are available Kampervan, Kampervan Style, and a grade with off-road equipment from Seikel. This rugged version has a 1.181-inch (30-millimeter) suspension lift, skid plates, protection for the rear shocks, and steel wheels with all-terrain tires. A snorkel is an additional option.

Gallery: Volkswagen Crafter Kampervan

7 Photos

Buyers can get the RV in seven colors, and four of them are two-tone combinations. An awning is among the standard equipment on the outside.

Inside, the rear seats fold into a double bed. The front seats can become a smaller daybed. Camping in Australia can get hot, so the Kampervan has an air conditioner and two fans. If things get too chilly, there's a diesel heater.

The pictures show the Kampervan with a modern-looking cabin. The walls, ceiling, and cabinetry are white. The rear bed is very light gray. The floor has a light shade of wood finish. With the pale color scheme, if you spill anything, it's going to be easy to see.

The kitchen consists of a two-burner gas stove, microwave, and a refrigerator. There is a full bathroom with a toilet and shower. VW isn't yet specifying the size of the water containers

For entertainment, there's a television and a Wi-Fi extender. The Kampervan has a lithium house battery and solar system for providing electricity. There are no specifications about this system at this time.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel making 174 horsepower (130 kilowatts) and 302 pound-feet (410 Newton-meters) of torque, according to the Australian site Car Expert. The Kampervan comes standard with VW's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

VW is only taking reservations for the Kampervan in Australia at this time. Pricing isn't yet available.