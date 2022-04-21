Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

This is our exclusive preview of the performance ST version of the Maverick truck. A 2.3-liter turbocharged engine with around 330 horsepower (243 kilowatts), a 10-speed automatic, and an all-wheel-drive system should create a very playful entry-level ST model from the Blue Oval.

Mitsubishi is now part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which means the Japanese brand has access to technologies and platforms from its French colleagues. As a result, the next-generation Colt, teased just recently, will basically be a rebadged and slightly redesigned version of the current Renault Clio.

The new Kona is currently under development and spy photos hinted at bigger exterior dimensions for the crossover. This rendering reflects the expected visual changes, including the more mature overall appearance.

There’s no race-ready Roma yet, though this rendering imagines what a version of the supercar for the Ferrari XX Programme could look like. Lower suspension, more aggressive aerodynamics, and a more powerful engine – this sounds like a winning formula.