The ultra-rugged Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison appears to be on the way. A user on the Camaro 5 forum posted a screenshot allegedly from the dealer order tool that listed code ULV for the "ZR2 - Bison Edition."

Motor1.com contacted Chevrolet for more info about this vehicle. "Thanks for reaching out. We have nothing to share at this time," a spokesperson from the automaker told us.

There are no other details about the Silverado ZR2 Bison from this listing. Like the Colorado ZR2 Bison, it seems possible that this larger version would stem from a collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles.

For the Colorado ZR2 Bison, the upgrades include upgraded bumpers, including a space for a winch in front and integrated recovery hooks at the back, and fender flares. There are five boron-steel skid plates underneath the truck. It rides on model-specific 17-inch wheels with 31-inch tires. There's also a 2.0-inch suspension lift. As an extra option, customers can purchase a snorkel from American Expedition Vehicles.

Gallery: 2020 AEV Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison: First Drive

16 Photos

The Colorado ZR2 Bison has no powertrain changes over the regular ZR2. It's available with either an extended cab or crew cab body.

The Bison version of the Silverado would add off-road capability to the ZR2. This model already has a lifted suspension with 40-millimeter Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers. Revised springs increase front and rear wheel travel in comparison to the Trail Boss trim.

There are upgraded bumpers that provide a 31.8-degree approach angle, 23.4-degree break-over angle, and 23.3-degree departure angle. A skid plate protects the underbody. The truck has 11.2 inches of ground clearance. It rides on 18-inch wheels with 33-inch mud-terrain tires.

The Silverado ZR2 has a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 lb-ft (624 Newton-meters) of torque. There's a 10-speed automatic transmission. Locking front and rear differentials provide more traction in slick situations. The truck has a max payload of 1,440 pounds and a tow rating of 8,900 pounds.