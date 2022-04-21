The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is better than its predecessor in nearly every possible aspect. It’s more powerful, quicker, and better-looking, though that doesn’t mean that the older Z06 is a bad car. In fact, even by today’s standards, the C7 generation of the supercar is still quite capable. But can it escape a police car in a high-speed chase?

Since you are here, you probably have a pretty good idea of what you are about to see in the video attached above. There’s a yellow Corvette Z06 racing a Ford Explorer Police Interceptor. And yes – there seems to be an actual police officer behind the wheel of the large SUV or at least someone dressed as one. The lights of the police patrol vehicle are on during the race.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

20 Photos

We don’t know what engine is under the hood of the Explorer but the model is available with three different motors in its police patrol version. There’s a hybrid model with 318 horsepower (234 kilowatts) and a base 3.3-liter gas engine with about 285 hp (209 kW). The range-topping 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost is good for 400 hp (294 kW) and 415 pound-feet (563 Newton-meters) of torque. These are surely decent figures, though nothing comes even close to what the Z06 has.

The supercar from the previous generation is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged and intercooled V8 engine. Thanks to a massive 1.7-liter supercharger, the maximum power of this unit is 650 hp (485 kW), while torque is rated at 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). Not a single stock Explorer in the world can match the performance of the Z06, which sprints from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just about three seconds. The top speed is 185 mph (298 kph).

There’s an obvious winner in this race, but that doesn’t mean this is a boring drag. The Z06 has zero problems beating the Explorer, but it’s cool to see a police car hitting the drag strip. One thing we wonder is whether the police officer pulled the driver of the yellow Corvette for speeding after the race?