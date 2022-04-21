Hyundai Motor Company expands its partnership with IonQ, a world leader in quantum computing. The companies have announced that they started a new project that's developed to use quantum machine learning to classify images and recognize 3D objects for future mobility.

This image classification and 3D object detection will, of course, be used by the automaker to further improve its future driving tech and aids, including autonomous driving technology. As we know, machine learning in quantum computers is much more accurate and can process enormous amounts of data faster than current systems.

"We are excited to expand our existing relationship with Hyundai Motor to focus on another key aspect of next-generation mobility," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "From partnering on battery research for electric vehicles to image classification and object detection research for automated driving, we expect to see quantum computers become an even more integral part in developing novel transportation solutions."

Hyundai and IonQ first announced their partnership at the beginning of the year with the goal of using quantum computers in improving performance, cost, and safety of lithium batteries for electric vehicles.

IonQ's quantum computers are now in use to classify 43 different types of traffic signs, thanks to a breakthrough in encoding pictures into quantum states. The two firms will next use IonQ's machine learning data in Hyundai's test environment and recreate numerous real-world scenarios.

IonQ and Hyundai will collaborate on this project to develop quantum approaches for 3D object identification, extending on current work on identifying road signs to include additional things such as pedestrians and cyclists. Using IonQ's newest quantum computer, IonQ Aria, to perform object identification tasks could enable more efficient processing at reduced costs, paving the way for the creation of safer, more intelligent mobility in the future.

IonQ Aria is the market's most powerful quantum computer with 20 algorithmic qubits, according to established application-oriented industry criteria.