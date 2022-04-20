Dan is a Vietnam veteran who is now living his life on the road in a heavily customized 2005 Mitsubishi Fuso FG140 commercial truck. His rig makes outdoor living easy while also providing an interior living area.

After buying this Mitsubishi Fuso, Dan gutted the interior and created something we haven't seen before. There are two side panels that hinge upward to allow for direct access to the interior. With everything open, Dan can enjoy the outdoors while still being in the shade.

Dan also overhauled the suspension and switched the dually rear axle out for a single-wheel setup. This motorhome has four-wheel drive, and a five-speed manual gearbox. Dan says he uses first gear for crawling around when off-road. Judging by the video, the vehicle has no problem tackling trails.

Dan built lots of storage into this vehicle. There are slide-out drawers on each side. He also has a swiveling toolbox that holds his pots, pans, and dry goods.

At the back, he has a bumper-mounted holder for carrying extra fuel or water. There's also a carrier for a spare tire. A small door provides access inside the camper.

Inside, Dan's Fuso puts function over style. There's no real decoration. The lifted roof provides enough room to stand up straight. He has a table where he can eat. At the back, there's a small bunk where Dan sleeps. The space looks small, but he says that it's enough for him. A bench can convert into a guest bed.

For power, there are a bank of lithium-ion batteries providing about 540 amp hours. There's also a 3,000-watt inverter. Dan has a solar panel on the roof and a deployable one he can place on the ground. He can also plug into shore power while at a campsite.

This build isn't done yet. Dan intends to add a sink and shower, in addition to the necessary water storage for them. He already has a cassette toilet, so a place to wash up is one of the few things this rig is missing.