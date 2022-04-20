Daniel Abt teams up with his pal who goes by Melteam online for a drag race between a BMW M4 xDrive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. See how these German performance models compare in a straight line.

The BMW M4 xDrive boasts a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six making 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. This all-wheel-drive version exclusively comes with an eight-speed automatic. The car weighs 3,913 pounds (1,775 kilograms).

The Audi RS5 Coupe packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 making 444 hp (331 kW) and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic. In addition to having a bit less power than the M4, the Audi also weighs more at 3,990 pounds (1,810 kilograms).

The drag races start with a little hiccup. Melteam is in the M4. She doesn't take off when the lights go out and hands an easy win to Abt in the Audi.

Next, they race 800 meters (0.4971 miles). This time, Malteam reacts to the lights, and both drivers have a strong start. With more power and less weight, the M4 scores a victory. The BMW completes the run in 17.7 seconds. The Audi requires 18.34 seconds to cover this distance.

They then do a second 800-meter race. The result is largely the same. The Audi has a slightly better start but not enough to take the win. This time, the M4 takes 17.61 seconds to cover the distance, and the RS5 requires 18.34 seconds, just like last time.

Finally, there's a rolling race. The M4 hangs up when shifting from third to fourth gear, and this gives the RS5 enough of an advantage to take the win. If it hadn't been for this issue, the BMW probably would have won.

BMW is currently working on the M4 CSL that adds even more performance to the coupe. It reportedly pushes the 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine to around 550 hp (410 kW). In addition, the model allegedly loses about 220 pounds (100 kilograms) with changes like removing the rear seats. The M4 CSL reportedly debuts in May.