The BMW 7 Series is a pinnacle product for the brand. It combines luxury, technology, and power into a single package, and the new-generation 7 Series continues that tradition with the 2023 model. The sedan gets an all-new design inside and out, and a new video from BMWBlog breaks it all down with the company's design boss, Domagoj Dukec.

The video opens by discussing the new face of the 2023 7 Series and i7, which follows the look introduced on the redesigned X7 earlier this month. The sedan gets a split-headlight design that gives BMW more freedom in crafting a unique lighting signature. It receives the brand's illuminated grille, too. The XM will also sport this look. Flush door handles and a more pronounced Hofmeister kink liven up the otherwise subdued side profile.

The rear features sleek taillights, available with black or chrome accents. While there isn't an official M7, top-tier 7 Series models will get quad exhaust pipes. The electric i7 and other 7 Series will sport similar rear-end designs, hiding the tailpipes on the gas-powered versions. BMW also tweaked the badging style, emphasizing the model number over the variant, which will arrive on other BMW models in the future.

Inside, it's all about technology and luxury. The biggest addition is in the rear with the brand's new Theater Screen, a 31-inch 8K display that folds down from the ceiling like a reverse sunroof. Amazon Fire TV is built-in. Screens are also located in the rear doors to control the seat, HVAC, and entertainment options. BMW felt that car companies were putting too much design effort into the front seats and not enough into the rear.

The video deconstructs a lot of the sedan's design, but the sedan is more than just its looks. BMW will offer the new 7 Series with two gas engines – a turbocharged 3.0-liter or a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. Both pair to a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist system. The i7 offers full electrification with two electric motors pumping out a combined 536 horsepower (399 kilowatts) and 549 pound-feet (744 Newton-meters) of torque. BMW estimates it'll offer around 300 miles (482 kilometers) of range in the US.

