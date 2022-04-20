The Mercedes-AMG A 35 and CLA 35 are the latest models from the brand to receive Edition 55 models. Currently, these models are exclusive to Europe. Motor1.com reached out to Mercedes to find out whether it planned to offer this special version of the CLA 35 in the United States.

The Edition 55 models celebrate 55 years of AMG. The special versions of the A 35 and CLA 35 are available in Cosmos Black Metallic or Digital White Metalic bodies. They receive a stripe on the lower door panels that shows a portion of the AMG logo. The vehicles ride on 19-inch multi-spoke wheels with a matte Titanium Grey finish.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG A 35 Edition 55

7 Photos

These Edition 55 models come standard with the AMG Aerodynamics Package that includes a larger front splitter, a rear wing, and high-gloss black parts for the diffuser and air outlets. They also come with the AMG Night Package and Night Package II that add a gloss-black finish to much of the exterior trim.

As final touches, the vehicles have an AMG-branded fuel cap, black chrome tailpipe trim, and tinted windows.

The cabin of these models has upholstery in a two-tone mix of red and black leather. Dinamica faux suede covers the steering wheel, and there's a "55 AMG" logo at the 6 o'clock position. The floor mats have "Edition 55" branding in red. The door sill tread plates have an illuminated AMG logo.

The special models also come with an AMG-branded car cover. When on the vehicle, the division's logo is on the windshield.

If you live in Germany, the Edition 55 models of the A 35 and CLA 35 add €12,614 to the models' cost. They're available now.

The previously announced Edition 55 was for the G 63. This model is available in Obsidian Black Metallic or G Manufaktur Opalite White and has the stripe with the AMG logo on the lower portion of the doors. It rides on 22-inched forged wheels with a cross-spoke design and a Matt Tantalum Grey finish. They get the AMG Night Package and Night Package II, which add dark accents.