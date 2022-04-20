Renault is about to reveal a new concept vehicle that will represent its idea of a sustainable future, in the form of an internal combustion engine-powered car that uses hydrogen as its fuel. The French automaker announced that the unveiling of this concept car will be at the ChangeNOW 2022, which will open on May 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CET (3:00 a.m. EST).

First announced back in February during Renault Group's 2021 Financial Results conference, the hydrogen-combustion concept car is, according to the company, "embodying the group’s sustainable development vision and commitments."

The first announcement a few months ago comes with a teaser of the concept's front end that shows its lighting elements (see the image at the top of the page). Now, the company has released another teaser, albeit, revealing too little. The new image shows Renault's illuminated badge by the concept's windows.

We'd like to point out that Renault's concept won't be another electric vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel cells like the Toyota Mirai. It will be using an internal combustion engine but will be fed with hydrogen instead of conventional fossil fuels.

That said, Renault's concept is largely similar to Toyota's recent development with the Corolla and the Yaris. Both cars are already in the testing phase, powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine that feeds on hydrogen. And yes, it's the same engine currently in use with the mighty Toyota GR Yaris.

We'll see what Renault's hydrogen-combustion concept car can bring to the table in a month. The company said before that it's an "unprecedented concept car," so we're expecting a surprise.

Of note, ChangeNOW is the world’s largest event for the planet. It will take place at the Grand Palais Ephémère and the Eiffel Tower, from May 19-21, 2022 in Paris.