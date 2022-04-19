It looks like consumers in China will soon have a new crossover to buy from Chevrolet. Images from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology appear to have revealed a stylish new crossover before its official debut. However, this isn’t the first time we’re seeing the new model.

Spy photos last month caught a thoroughly camouflaged crossover testing near the automaker’s facilities in Michigan that looks quite similar to the new Chevy Seeker. Information at the time pointed to it being a sportier take on the Blazer or TrailBlazer. The Seeker’s styling falls in line with that found on the two other crossovers, but the Seeker just looks sportier.

The photos aren’t phenomenal, but it looks like the crossover has a long hood, a slim greenhouse, and well-defined rear wheel arches. The styling looks similar to the current-generation Buick Envision, another SAIC-GM joint venture model. However, the Seeker and the Envision don’t share any dimensions, though they are within inches of each other all around.

The new Seeker packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that delivers 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts), which is capable of propelling the crossover to a top speed of 127 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour). The powertrain falls perfectly between the TrailBlazer and Blazer’s powertrain lineup, with the 180-hp 1.5-liter splitting the difference between the two. There are rumors that the new Chevy would sit between the Blazer and TrailBlazer in Chevy’s lineup.

The photos also reveals that the Seeker will be available in an RS variant, though it’s unclear what the badge brings to the model. One of the photos also shows a two-tone orange example with a black roof. There are no interior photos.

There’s a good chance the new Chevrolet Seeker could find its way to US roads. The spy shots showing it in Michigan are one clue. The addition of yet another crossover would give the Chevy brand nine such vehicles. However, crossovers continue to earn more and more market share with consumers at the expense of sedans and hatchbacks.

