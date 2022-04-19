How much are you willing to spend on a Lamborghini Urus? While the Urus in its base form is far from being affordable, there are ways you can amplify its presence and functionality by adding expensive options.

A base Lamborghini Urus costs well over $200,000 when brand new. Load it up with options and be ready to spend more than $260,000. But if those numbers are still peanuts to you, you might as well go for this last option from YouTuber Bobby White – a diamond-studded Lamborghini badge worth $40,000.

The YouTuber, known to put diamonds and gems onto many things, made the badge himself. The video above shows the process, which starts with him making the base white gold plate and the gold outline plate.

Then, White proceeded by adding the diamond onto the white gold plate one by one. The exact number of diamond weren't disclosed but as you can see, they're aplenty. He used red, green, and clear diamonds to form the Italian flag as the background for the bull.

Using laser-etching technology from his downstairs neighbor, White engraved "Lambo" on the gold plate to seal the deal. Finally, he assembled the expensive badge, leaving one task at hand – putting the badge on a Lamborghini Urus.

To do just that, White flew all the way to Italy and sought the help of Lamborghini mechanics to glue the badge on a Urus (presumably White's ordered unit). To cap things off, White raced the Urus with the diamond-studded badge on a track versus his own Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. We're just not sure how much horsepower was added by the sparkling badge onto the super SUV.

One thing's for sure, though – we won't see this Urus parked outside on the streets unguarded.