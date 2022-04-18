A new generation of the Honda Civic Type R debuts later this year, but the existing version is still a potent hot hatch. This video provides a great opportunity to hear the Limited Edition model's turbocharged engine from the cabin and from the exterior. Plus, the driver goes on a run to 250 kilometers per hour (155 mile per hour).

Much of this video focuses on various angles that highlight the turbocharged engine's sound. The driver even takes it through a few tunnels to let the angry exhaust note reverberate off the concrete walls.

Gallery: 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition First Drive

44 Photos

The final angle points the camera at the speedometer and shows the GPS-monitored speed on the right side. The driver does several high-speed runs.

In the fastest one, the speedometer indicates the Type R Limited Edition reaches 261 kph (162 mph). Although, the GPS puts the velocity at 250 kph.

Compared to the regular Civic Type R, the Limited Edition gets BBS forged aluminum wheels that shed 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) of rotational mass. Sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around them.

There's also less sound deadening and no rear heater ducts to save another 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms). Plus, the European version (like this one) has no infotainment system and air conditioning for additional weight reduction.

Mechanically, the Limited Edition shares the same engine with the standard Type R. This model receives tweaks to the damper settings and recalibrated steering.

While Honda hasn't yet debuted the new Civic Type R, the company already started building hype for it. The upcoming hot hatch already set a lap record for front-wheel-drive models around the Suzuka circuit. The car clocked a time of 2 minutes and 23.120 seconds, which was slightly quicker than the Limited Edition's time of 2 minutes and 23.993 seconds.

The powertrain for the new Civic Type R is still a mystery. The rumor is that it uses a revised version of the current turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes more power. A six-speed manual transmission is reportedly the only gearbox option. Like the current model, a five-door hatchback is likely to be the only body style available.