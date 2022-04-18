The BMW i7 debuts on Wednesday, but the company is already teasing one option customers will be able to get. The new teaser shows off the expansive rear-seat BMW Theater Screen display that passengers will be able to use for various entertainment purposes.

The screen looks massive in the image, but BMW doesn’t detail the exact screen size, and its proportions look a tad wonky in the two-dimensional photo. Hopefully, we’ll get those details in a few days.

According to BMW Deutschland’s teaser post on Facebook, the panoramic display features an 8k screen. The image shows apps for Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, Red Bull, Tubi, Amazon Music, and a generic-looking News app. We don’t know what other streaming apps BMW will offer, but we hope there is a variety.

Gallery: 2023 BMW i7 Prototype: First Drive

30 Photos

A previous teaser showed the electric sedan’s illuminated front grille and daytime running lights signature, which looks similar to the new redesigned X7 and iX. The i7 will take after its SUV sibling, adopting a split-headlight design that puts the i7’s styling trademarks at the top of the car’s face.

We don’t know specific powertrain details, but rumors point to the i7 sharing a powertrain with the iX M60, which should satisfy BMW’s promise of offering more than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) in the electric 7 Series. When engaged in Sport mode, the dual-motor iX M60 delivers 610 hp (449 kW) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque.

BMW estimates that the i7 will deliver up to 305 miles of range when certified by the EPA. That’s down from the 360 to 379 (580 to 610 kilometers) of range according to WTLP. However, we’ll have to wait for official numbers to be sure. BMW will also introduce the gas-powered 7 Series alongside the i7, which will allegedly arrive with a hybrid V8 that makes more than 600 hp; however, we have very few details. We expect BMW to offer less potent versions of each.

BMW reveals the new electric i7 and gas-powered 7 Series on Wednesday, April 20, with a global rollout planned in New York, Munich, and Beijing. Tune in for the livestream at 8:00 AM EDT (12:00 PM GMT)