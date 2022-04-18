The new iteration of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic laps the Nürburgring in this spy video. The clip provides a great look at the upcoming model because the automaker doesn't appear to camouflage this car.

In front, the 911 Sport Classic has a revised hood that has a recessed section in the center with sharp, raises creases on each side of this area. This element continues onto the roof to create a double-bubble appearance.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Photos

18 Photos

There are two examples of the Sport Classic on the track in this video. The one with the license plate that ends in 4050 wears wheels with a Y-shaped spoke pattern. The car with the plate ending in 4040 rolls on a five-spoke design with styling that evokes the classic Fuchs wheels from older examples of the 911.

The previous iteration of the 911 Sport Classic from the 2010 model year also had Fuchs-inspired wheels. It's not clear whether both the designs with the Y-shaped spokes and five-spoke layout might be available on the new one.

At the back, the latest 911 Sport Classic wears a ducktail spoiler. The rear's lower fascia includes a pair of oval-shaped exhaust outlets. There are also openings on each outer corner that appear larger than the ones on existing 911 variants.

There are no spy shots of the new 911 Sport Classic's interior. Using the previous model as a guide, we expect there to be retro-tinged styling touches, like for the upholstery and the cabin's trim.

There's no official info about the new Sport Classic's powertrain yet. The leading rumor is that it shares an engine with the 911 GTS. If so, this model would have a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine producing 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. Transmission options are also a mystery.

We don't know when the new Sport Classic might debut. Although, all signs suggest that the unveiling is sometime this year. We expect the model to be available in very limited numbers. Porsche offered just 250 examples of the previous iteration, and it sold them all before the company even unveiled the vehicle.