We don’t know Hyundai’s new model roadmap in detail but we know the South Korean automaker is already developing the next-generation Kona. We expect a full redesign of the crossover – combined with larger exterior and interior dimensions – with a full and official debut probably coming before the year’s end. This means we will have to wait at least a few more months to see it in all its glory, though a new rendering provides a good early preview of the design changes.

Our colleagues and friends at Motor.es were kind enough to share this exclusive digital drawing of the next-generation Kona. This rendering is based on the recent spy photos of the model, which basically confirmed it will grow slightly in its dimensions. This transformation has been reflected in this rendering and overall, we can say the new Kona looks a little more mature than the outgoing model.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Kona spy photos

16 Photos

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as Hyundai now also sells the Bayon in Europe, where it’s the most affordable crossover from the brand. To further differentiate the two, Hyundai is expected to give the Kona a glitzier overall appearance and a more luxurious cabin. Don’t expect premium segment features, but the 2023 Kona is probably going to offer many goodies that are not on the list with the current model.

In the engine department, there are not going to be huge revisions, though. We expect the Kona to continue to be offered with combustion engines, including a 1.6-liter turbocharged gas unit. The future of the Kona N, the most powerful member of the Kona family, hasn’t been confirmed yet, though we suppose it will live to see another generation. As for the Kona Electric, it is slated for a full redesign as well, possibly bringing a more efficient electric powertrain with a larger range between charges.

There’s no official word from Hyundai yet regarding the debut date of the new Kona. However, the automaker is still testing prototypes with thick camouflage, which probably suggest the big premiere won’t happen before the third quarter of the year. It’s unclear whether the new Kona will be available in the United States.