Richard Hammond of The Grand Tour and Drive Tribe recently took a look at some influencer cars to see what’s going on with some of the internet’s most popular automotive influencers. What Hammond discovered were a mixed bag of heavily modified exotics and questionable engine swaps. So let’s see what Hammond thinks about the state of influencer cars.

First up we have YouTuber TJ Hunt with a beautiful class Mustang GT350. Hammond loves Mustangs, but he’s found a huge problem with TJ Hunt’s car. Instead of the classic Mustang V8 TJ elected to swap in an RB26 2.6-liter straight-6 engine from a Nissan GT-R. As a Mustang Purist Hammond is admittedly offended which is most likely the exact reaction TJ Hunt was hoping for when it comes to his Mustang build.

Next up we have Shmee150, a collector of exotic cars and passionate YouTuber. Shmee recently purchased a brand new Lamborghini Huracan STO which is completely stock from the Lamborghini factory. Hammond admits that he loves the Lamborghini Huracan STO, however, it’s Shmee’s use of the Lamborghini’s extensive options list that ruffles Hammond’s feathers. Shmee’s Lamborghini Huracan STO is a unique purple with a mustard accent color which is an acquired taste and certainly not compatible with Richard’s interests.

Even Ben Collins, the Stig from Top Gear, isn’t safe from Richard’s constructive criticism. Ben Collins owns a very simple 997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo. Hammond and Collins are close friends so Hammond has some interesting details that lay behind the quality photograph of Collins proudly standing next to his Porsche. Collins takes his black 911 Turbo to the car wash which has ruined the paint on every single body panel of his car.

To round things out we have the Drive Tribe project car, an E61 BMW M5 Touring. This insane BMW wagon packs the same 5.0-liter V10 engine as the regular E60 BMW M5, but with the added practicality of a wagon. This is a formula that is virtually impossible to beat and a car that is clearly very dear to Hammond.

Which YouTuber car is your favorite, and do you agree with Hammond’s comments?