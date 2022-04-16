British automotive site and YouTube channel Carwow puts out another drag race video, this time featuring the BMW M240i. It wants to see if the current top-spec BMW 2 Series has what it takes to compete against the fully-fledged performance versions of its German rivals – the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S.

In our 2022 BMW M240i review, the M-badged coupe got a high rating in terms of performance. That's because its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six is good for 382 horsepower (281 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque – only down by 20 hp from the outgoing M2 Competition.

But are those numbers enough? Of course, there are several factors that can affect the result of a drag race. But looking at the figures, the latest M240i isn't exactly at a huge disadvantage versus the Audi and the Mercedes.

The Audi RS3 makes 395 hp (291 kW) and has the same amount of torque as the BMW, but it's lighter and uses a different transmission. The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 S, on the other hand, has the smallest engine of the bunch but makes the most power at 415 hp (305 kW). The Merc is the heaviest, though.

Despite these numbers, the BMW M240i was able to stand its ground against the RS3 and AMG CLA 45 S. This should tell us that the upcoming, full-fat M2 is something to watch out for. Rumors state that the M2 should have at least 400 hp, albeit previous reports claimed a power output of up to 455 hp (336 kW) in non-Competition form.

We'll know the truth when the 2023 BMW M2 arrives this year. It will be an eventful celebration for BMW, in celebration of the M Division's 50th year.