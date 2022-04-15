Finding the perfect parking spot can be a pain in the butt. However, this wasn’t a problem for one driver in China. A surveillance camera captured the driver of the car leaving the roadway, crashing into a line of parked cars, and careening over them into an open parking spot.

The news report doesn’t derail the extent of the damage, but it doesn’t look pretty. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the first parked car, sending it flying into the second car, which was taller and tipped over in the collision. It almost clears the top of the third car before falling into an open parking spot and hitting the fourth car. Broken car parts are scattered everywhere. The crash happened in the Chongqing municipality in southwest China.

It’s unclear why the driver lost control, though it appears as if the car was traveling at a very high rate of speed around an otherwise lazy curve. It looks like the car hit a curb further up the road, which sent it out of control and crashing into the line of parked cars. The video captures the driver walking away from the crash. You can see him moving around the cabin before he opens the door, climbs out, and surveys his destruction.

The car had to have been traveling at a fast speed to have enough momentum to fly over the three other cars. It also looks like it might have rained earlier, and semi-wet roads are especially dangerous. Rain mixes with oil and other car fluids, which can make roads quite slick if it’s not raining hard enough to wash away the slippery mixture. However, speed looks like a bigger factor here.

According to CGTN, no one was injured, including the driver. The video serves as a reminder to always mind the speed limit and pay attention to the road ahead. The report didn’t specify whether police issued the driver any tickets or if possible driver impairment was the cause of the crash.