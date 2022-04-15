The Toyota GR Corolla is apparently a hit. The company is seeing so much demand for the hot hatch that it is asking dealers not to take too many orders for them.

"We have places right now, and parts of the country where there are so many orders being taken, we have to stop," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president of automotive operations at Toyota Motor North America, told Road & Track.

Motor1.com reached out to Toyota to find out what regions in the US have the highest demand for the GR Corolla.

Motor1.com was recently in contact with Toyota regarding the planned production of the GR Corolla for the 2023 model year. The company plans to build around 6,500 examples. Of those, 1,500 would be the Circuit Edition. It intends to make more than 5,000 units of the Core model.

Pricing for the GR Corolla isn't yet available. The Core model goes on sale before the end of the year. The Circuit Edition arrives in 2023. Buyers get a complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association.

Both models share a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) at 6,500 rpm and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) from 3,000 to 5,500 rpm. The only available gearbox is a six-speed manual. The power runs through the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system that has modes for a 60-40, 50-50, and 30-70 front-rear torque split.

Toyota isn't yet releasing any performance estimates for the GR Corolla, including the acceleration and top speed.

The Core model is available with at least three option packages. Buyers can add front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials. Another package includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. There's also a bundle with navigation, an upgraded stereo, and wireless smartphone charging.

The Circuit Edition comes standard with dual, limited-slip differentials. It also comes with a bulging hood with functional vents and has a forged carbon-fiber roof. Inside, there's Brin Naub faux suede and synthetic leather upholstery. The cabin has features like navigation, an eight-speaker stereo, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.