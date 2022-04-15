Much like its hypercars, Koenigsegg's marketing team is on another level. A spectacular car such as the Jesko deserves an action-packed promo, and "Egghunt" certainly delivers the excitement. Just ahead of Catholic Easter, the upcoming 1,600-horsepower machine served as a tool in an egg hunt on the icy roads of northern Sweden where the Agera RS replacement is being tested.

Arjeplog was the Jesko's playground with expansive frozen lakes, allowing Koenigsegg's new speed machine to test its rear-wheel steering. We also get to hear the marvelous music played by the flat-plane V8 engine, a twin-turbo 5.0-liter unit that revs up to 8,500 rpm. Those gear changes you're hearing are made by the nine-speed Light Speed Transmission, which promises to bring a boost in performance equal to that of the DSG launched in 2003 on the VW Golf R32.

Koenigsegg Jesko pre-production prototype

12 Photos

While the test in snowy Sweden wasn't about outright top speed, the new Jesko will go down in history as the fastest car Koenigsegg will ever make. The company is confident it'll break the 300-mph barrier, and computer simulations have revealed it might even do 330 mph. Until that happens, the exotic automaker calls its speed machine "The Real King of Ice."

Unveiled over three years ago, the Jesko remains as mesmerizing as it was at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Only 125 are being made and all of them have long been sold. As a matter of fact, just 42 cars were still up for grabs when the concept was introduced in Geneva, and they were all sold within five days.

Named in honor of Christian von Koenigsegg's father, the Jesko is not the only model the Swedes are working on. Although not as fast, the Gemera is interesting for another reason as it aims to be the world's first supercar with fullsize rear seats.

As a final note, the most popular comment on YouTube for this video belongs to none other than the official Rimac account: "We must have missed the invite. Could have been twice as fun."