One of the famous race tracks in the United States is facing a very uncertain fate. The Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida has reportedly been sold to a new owner, who has very different plans for its future than keeping it as a track. According to the available information, the circuit is going to be demolished and retooled into an industrial park. Ouch!

The Drive reports there’s another buyer who is allegedly interested in keeping the track open, though the chances don’t look good. Locals are not accepting losing the PBIR and are protesting against the new owner. Last week, more than 100 citizens expressed their opposition to the new owner’s plan with some saying the industrial park would increase the traffic in the region significantly. Others, meanwhile, were worried the loss of the track could result in more street races.

There’s also a new website with an online petition where thousands of people have already expressed their protest against the new owner’s plans. The site even lists testimonials from big names from the automotive industry and outside, including Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and singer Pitbull. Whether those would help, it’s difficult to say. "This is a legendary track in a prime location. This facility has a great history, and it would be a shame to see it go," Brown is quoted.

There’s some light at the end of the tunnel, though. The Palm Beach County zoning commission hosted a recent meeting and voted against allowing the deal to proceed, as The Drive reports. However, the commission’s decision is non-binding and strictly advisory.

In turn, the company that will invest in the new industrial park claims the project will provide about 1,500 new jobs in the area and will generate a healthy tax flow. The other potential investor didn’t provide official statements, only saying it is "encouraged by the community's support for racing."

A final decision regarding the future of the track is expected later this month. The Palm Beach International Raceway has been operating since 1965 and back in 2007, Top Gear filmed one of its special episodes.