Lamborghini releases its vehicle sales number for the first quarter of 2022. It's the company's best-ever quarter yet.

According to the release, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based marque recorded a total of 2,539 vehicles delivered globally during the first three months of the year. The figure was up by 5 percent in the same period in 2021 and 31 percent in 2020. Of note, Lamborghini had an all-time sales record in 2021, selling 8,405 units.

It's a record-breaking number, even surpassing the sales of the entire 16-year run of the original Lamborghini Countach. The Italian brand built nearly 2,000 units of the Countach from 1974 to 1990.

Gallery: Lamborghini Q1 2022 Vehicle Sales

23 Photos

"We've made a solid start to a year that will bring new challenges on a global scale. Despite the uncertainty caused by a geopolitical situation that is not only deeply distressing but also means it is hard to make forecasts of any kind, we can count on exceptional appeal worldwide right now. Every month the orders we take outstrip our output. We currently have enough to comfortably cover more than 12 months of production. In addition, we’re preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story in just under a year, as we move towards electrification with the arrival of the new V12 hybrid model in 2023," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Unsurprisingly, around half of Q1 2022 sales were of the Urus SUV, while the other half was split between the Aventador and the Huracan.

Sales distribution during the first quarter was evenly distributed among the three macro-regions of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, 40 percent), America (32 percent), and Asia Pacific (28 percent). Almost all markets witnessed growth, except Russia where the company has halted operations amid the ongoing conflict.

Lamborghini said that there are three new products lined up for the second part of the year: two for the Urus and one for the Huracan. The company has recently launched the Huracan Tecnica at the 2022 New York Auto Show.