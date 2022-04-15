Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Audi A6 E-Tron Spy Shots Show EV Being Pushed Hard At Nurburgring
The A6 E-Tron is Audi's forthcoming electric sedan. This one wears lots of camouflage, but the general design is quite similar to the earlier concept for the model.
Gallery: Audi A6 E-Tron Spy Shots
Next-Gen BMW X1 Goes For A Nurburgring Shakedown
Here's the next-gen BMW X1 getting some work on the Nürburgring. The lack of four exhaust pipes at the back indicates this isn't a performance-focused model. It rides on BMW's front-wheel-drive-focused UKL platform.
Gallery: Next-gen BMW X1 Nurburgring shakedown
New BMW X5 M Spy Shots Capture Crossover With New Taillight Graphics
This refreshed X5 M has styling changes like a revised grille, revamped headlights, and new styling for the taillights.
Gallery: BMW X5 M Spy Photos
2023 BMW X5 M Drops Camo For Nurburgring Testing In New Spy Photos
This BMW X5 M is on the Nürburgring for a workout. It looks like the one in the other spy shots, except this one has two occupants wearing helmets in the cabin.
Gallery: BMW X5 M Facelift Nurburgring Spy Photos
BMW X6 M Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage
Like the X5 M, the X6 M also has a refresh on the way. The lack of camouflage on the back might suggest no changes back there.
Gallery: BMW X6 M facelift spy photos
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Refresh Spied Towing Current-Gen Trucks
Here's the refreshed Chevrolet Silverado HD. Unfortunately, it wears lots of camouflage, so we can't get a very good look at the design tweaks. Given the trailer on this one, it's possible that Chevy is evaluating the updated truck's towing ability.
Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Spy Photos
Ferrari Purosangue Spied In Wavy Wrap Revealing More Of Exterior Design
Ferrari drops some of the camouflage from the Purosangue crossover, leaving this one with just a body wrap. The change provides a better look at the model's design, including the arching shape for the rear fenders and the floating rear wing.
Gallery: Ferrari Purosangue Spy Shots
Ford Maverick ST Spied With Dual Exhausts, Flared Fenders
Ford appears to be developing a sporty version of the Maverick that could wear the ST badge. Judging by these photos, the tweaks include dual exhaust pipes, flared fenders, and either a relocated or additional intercooler.
Gallery: Ford Maverick ST Spy Photos
Land Rover Defender SVR Spied Lapping The Nurburgring On Three Wheels
We believe this to be the high-performance Land Rover Defender SVR. It would use a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 making around 600 horsepower. This would be the brand's competitor against the Mercedes-AMG G63.
Gallery: Land Rover Defender SVR Spy Photos
Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible Spied Up Close Near The Nurburgring
The CLE-Class will reportedly merge the coupe and convertible variants of the C- and E-Class into a single model. This is obviously the droptop variant.
The aggressive tires indicate this one is an AMG variant, possibly the range-topping 63 model.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLE63 Convertible New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Spied On The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to wear ample camouflage during its development. The sides of the body feature visually interesting angled portions on the lower part of each door.
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spy Shots
Sources: Automedia, CarPix
About this article