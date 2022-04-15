Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi A6 E-Tron Spy Shots Show EV Being Pushed Hard At Nurburgring

The A6 E-Tron is Audi's forthcoming electric sedan. This one wears lots of camouflage, but the general design is quite similar to the earlier concept for the model.

Audi A6 E-Tron Spy Shots
Next-Gen BMW X1 Goes For A Nurburgring Shakedown

Here's the next-gen BMW X1 getting some work on the Nürburgring. The lack of four exhaust pipes at the back indicates this isn't a performance-focused model. It rides on BMW's front-wheel-drive-focused UKL platform.

BMW X1 001
New BMW X5 M Spy Shots Capture Crossover With New Taillight Graphics

This refreshed X5 M has styling changes like a revised grille, revamped headlights, and new styling for the taillights.

BMW X5 M Spy Photos
2023 BMW X5 M Drops Camo For Nurburgring Testing In New Spy Photos

This BMW X5 M is on the Nürburgring for a workout. It looks like the one in the other spy shots, except this one has two occupants wearing helmets in the cabin.

2023 BMW X5 M Front View Facelift Spy Photo
BMW X6 M Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage

Like the X5 M, the X6 M also has a refresh on the way. The lack of camouflage on the back might suggest no changes back there.

BMW X6 M facelift spy photo
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Refresh Spied Towing Current-Gen Trucks

Here's the refreshed Chevrolet Silverado HD. Unfortunately, it wears lots of camouflage, so we can't get a very good look at the design tweaks. Given the trailer on this one, it's possible that Chevy is evaluating the updated truck's towing ability.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Spy Photo
Ferrari Purosangue Spied In Wavy Wrap Revealing More Of Exterior Design

Ferrari drops some of the camouflage from the Purosangue crossover, leaving this one with just a body wrap. The change provides a better look at the model's design, including the arching shape for the rear fenders and the floating rear wing.

Ferrari Purosangue Spy Shots Nose
Ford Maverick ST Spied With Dual Exhausts, Flared Fenders

Ford appears to be developing a sporty version of the Maverick that could wear the ST badge. Judging by these photos, the tweaks include dual exhaust pipes, flared fenders, and either a relocated or additional intercooler.

2022 Ford Maverick ST Front View Spy Photo
Land Rover Defender SVR Spied Lapping The Nurburgring On Three Wheels

We believe this to be the high-performance Land Rover Defender SVR. It would use a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 making around 600 horsepower. This would be the brand's competitor against the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Land Rover Defender SVR Front View Spy Photo
Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible Spied Up Close Near The Nurburgring

The CLE-Class will reportedly merge the coupe and convertible variants of the C- and E-Class into a single model. This is obviously the droptop variant. 

The aggressive tires indicate this one is an AMG variant, possibly the range-topping 63 model.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Convertible Front View Spy Photo
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Spied On The Nurburgring

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to wear ample camouflage during its development. The sides of the body feature visually interesting angled portions on the lower part of each door.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spy Shots Front
Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
