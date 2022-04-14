Early in 2022, Ram announced it was working on an all-electric full-size pickup truck. Production was slated to start in 2024, but an actual debut date wasn't mentioned. We still don't have a debut date for the version folks can buy, but we will see a concept revealed before the end of 2022.

Ram CEO Mike Koval said a concept would arrive ahead of the 2024 timeframe, according to Automotive News. Motor.com confirmed the information with a Ram spokesperson, though an exact date in 2022 is still unknown. Similarly, it's unclear if this will be a near-production concept or something more exotic. Ram is still gaining an understanding of what customers want through a series of Ram Real Talk events, where automaker representatives have direct interaction with the public regarding the electric truck. As such, it's safe to assume the concept won't arrive until later in 2022.

Gallery: New Ram 1500 BEV Teasers

2 Photos

Teaser images from March offer clues to the 1500 EV's design direction. Whereas the Ford F-150 Lightning still looks very much like a traditional F-Series truck, Ram could follow a direction similar to the Chevrolet Silverado EV. The Ram appears to have a forward-mounted windshield, highlighting a shorter hood with a large four-door cab. Behind the cab, a subtle angle in the pillar suggests a modest fastback design. A large red outline with bold RAM lettering is envisioned for the tailgate, with even bolder branding up front in the grille.

Of course, these are just teaser sketches. There's still plenty of time for Ram designers to tweak a concept debuting this year, never mind the production truck for 2024. By then, Ram will have seen how the market responds to the F-150 Lightning, which reaches customers by the end of April as deliveries begin. The Chevrolet Silverado EV debuted at the beginning of 2022, though deliveries aren't slated to begin until 2024.