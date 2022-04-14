Honda’s lineup will look a bit different by this time next year. Today, the company has announced that it will discontinue producing the Insight later this year. The automaker plans to focus on core hybrid models that will include new CR-V and Accord hybrids. Honda will also introduce a new Civic Hybrid to replace the Insight in the US.

Insight production will end in June, but Honda hasn’t said when the Civic replacement would arrive, only saying that it’ll make a debut sometime in the future. However, we won’t have to wait long for Honda’s other hybrids. Honda will launch the CR-V Hybrid sometime this year, and the Accord Hybrid will follow. Honda says the hybrids will account for 50 percent of each models’ sales mix.

Last month, Honda launched the Civic in Europe, introducing the 11th-generation model to the continent. It’s unclear how similar the US Civic Hybrid will be to its European counterpart, but it could provide an idea of what to expect. The Civic e:HEV pairs a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine and two electric motors to produce 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 232 pound-feet (315 Newton-meters) of torque. It goes on sale this fall in Europe.

Honda introduced the current-generation Insight for 2019 after a five-year hiatus. It arrived with a 1.5-liter engine paired with two electric motors making 151 hp (112 kW) and 191 lb-ft (258 Nm) of torque. It was based on the previous-generation Civic but positioned a tad higher in Honda’s lineup than its popular compact car. Honda has sold more than 70,000 third-generation Insight hybrids since 2018.

The Honda Insight has come and gone over the last 23 years, so it might not disappear from Honda’s lineup forever. The CR-V Hybrid that’ll launch later this year will likely introduce the redesigned model. The current-generation Honda Accord arrived for the 2018 model year and will likely get a mid-cycle refresh that updates the entire lineup and the hybrid variant. We’ll keep an eye out for more details as Honda prepares to refocus its attention on hybrid models in its core lineup of products.