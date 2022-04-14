The Land Rover Range Rover Velar is already a stylish vehicle, but the company gives it a bit more panache with the new HST model. The automaker is also launching the Edition model of the Velar with some dark accents.

The HST uses the R-Dynamic S model of the Velar as a starting point. From there, Land Rover adds a black roof, the Black Pack trim package, and tinted windows. It rides on 21-inch wheels with a five-spoke design and a gloss black finish. Buyers can have the body in all of the usually available colors plus Arroios Grey, which is exclusive to the HST.

Inside, the HST has Black Suedecloth material on the headliner and steering wheel. The cabin includes a sliding, panoramic roof. The HST also comes standard with an adaptive air suspension.

In the US, the HST is available to order now. Prices start at $80,350 after the $1,150 destination fee. The only engine choice in this market is the P400 turbocharged inline-six that makes 395 horsepower (295 kilowatts). In the UK, customers can also get the model with the D300 turbodiesel that produces 296 hp (221 kW).

The oddly named Range Rover Velar Edition (above) is not available in the US, but buyers in the UK, Europe, and China can get it. Like the HST, it has a black roof and the Black Pack trim package. The vehicle rides on 20-inch wheels with a gloss black finish. A sliding, panoramic roof and tinted windows are also part of the package. There are no interior modifications.

Land Rover is also making Amazon Alexa available on the Velar when buyers select the Option Pack option. It uses voice commands to control the Pivi Pro infotainment system's navigation and entertainment features, in addition to controlling compatible smart home equipment.

The Velar received a refresh for the 2021 model year. The changes included an upgraded infotainment system and two available tunes of the 3.0-liter engine: 335 hp (250 kW) and 395 hp (294 kW). There was also an optional air filtration system and an active noise cancellation system.