Jeep has announced that the High Altitude appearance package will be available for the Grand Cherokee 4xe models. The said model is currently displayed at the 2022 New York International Auto Show and will be made available for public viewing on April 15-24, 2022.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude package adds a set of 21-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black accents and badging, roof rails, and a unique seven-slot grille. A new paint option called Hydro Blue Pearl Coat will also be available with the arrival of the High Altitude Package.

The High Altitude package is exclusively available for the Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe trims, which sit at the top of the midsize SUV's range. It will be made available to order in the second half of 2022, along with the new paint color option.

"The stunning High Altitude appearance package and the new premium Hydro Blue exterior paint option gives the Grand Cherokee 4xe a customized look for those who want the peak of capability, performance, and luxury with unique exterior style," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

Of note, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models are powered a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors for a combined output of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. The electrified models can cover 25 miles on electric power alone.

As for pricing, the High Altitude Package adds $1,495 on Summit 4xe and $995 on Summit Reserve 4xe.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe range doesn’t come cheap, though. The electrified lineup's pricing starts at $57,700, representing a whopping $20,000 difference from the non-electrified models. The Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe is priced at $69,820, while the Summit Reserve 4xe is priced at $74,300. All the prices mentioned here don't include destination fees.