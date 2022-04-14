Genesis has revealed a new concept that previews the look of its future electric vehicles. Called the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept, it's an evolution of the previous Genesis concept last year but for the EV era. Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis Chief Creative Officer, led the initiative.

According to the Korean luxury automaker, the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept "was born out of a freestyle design exercise based on the Genesis X Concept." It still represents the company's Athletic Elegance design philosophy but in "an even more progressive way."

Of note, it wasn’t disclosed whether the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept is a preview of an upcoming sporty EV model. We won't mind if they do make one in this guise, though.

Unlike the previous concept, the Genesis X Speedium Coupe has a closed-off grille, with the Genesis shield outlined with LEDs. The Two Lines lamp styling cue is still prominent, as well as the minimalist approach to design. According to the company, the name Speedium was inspired by the Korean racetrack in the city of Inje, representing the company's belief that the "emotional value of driving will remain strong in the era of electrification."

"This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design," said Donckerwolke. "This isn’t a show car — it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis' DNA."

Coincidentally, the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept's reveal coincides with the announcement that the electrified Genesis GV70 will be the company's first vehicle produced in the US. The production is set to begin in December 2022 in Montgomery, Alabama. The goal is to strengthen the automaker's position in the EV market with this model.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the Priority One program where buyers of the Genesis GV60 can get a personalized purchase experience of the brand's first dedicated electric vehicle. All they need to do is to provide their contact information and a $500 refundable deposit.