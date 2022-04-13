For every supercar you can buy, it seems like there are three more in development from startups with aspirations of extreme horsepower. More often than not, such vehicles are based solely on ideas and computer-generated renderings, but the Deus Vayanne does exist in real life. Moreover, this newcomer has support from some well-known brands, so just maybe, it will defy the odds where so many others have failed.

The Vayanne is a new all-electric hypercar from Austria-based Deus Automobiles, and make no mistake – this is a very new company. It was established in 2020 with the goal of building niche electric hypercars, and to that end, the automaker says only 99 units are planned for production. It definitely qualifies as niche, and with over 2,200 horsepower (1,641 kilowatts), it absolutely qualifies for hypercar territory. Moreover, its overall shape – which Deus describes as a "design language of symmetry and infinity" is certainly exotic.

The covers came off the car at the 2022 New York Auto Show, so it isn't merely a fantastic rendering. We see a complete vehicle with a snazzy interior that adopts an organic flavor similar to the outside. The infinity symbol is a design theme throughout the Vayanne, clearly visible in the shape of the front air intake and the taillight design, but also somewhat hidden in the shape of the dash. The two-seater features a digital instrument cluster, a modest center touchscreen, and a bank of switches that we know absolutely nothing about. But it looks cool, so we approve.

Being an electric hypercar with 2,200 hp, you probably want to know more about the powertrain. Alas, here's where reality starts to waver just a bit because Deus doesn't have any details just yet. For that matter, the power output is predicted to be over 2,200 hp, and as such, its 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint of 1.99 seconds and 400 km/h (248 mph) top speed claims are also predicted. Oh, dear.

We've heard such claims from startups many times, but the good news here is Deus isn't in this alone. Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering are involved as partners, and those entities decidedly aren't startups. For those wondering, yes, Williams is connected to that Williams in Formula 1, and the company has quite a bit of experience in the motorsport world including electric performance. So while we don't have specifics regarding the source of that 2,220 hp, there's real hope that it's coming soon.

If all goes according to plan, Deus will begin deliveries of its 99 Vayannes in 2025.