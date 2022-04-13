Purchasing a Bugatti isn’t your typical car-buying experience. It’s a very involved process that whittles down potential customers to a select few who will get the opportunity to take delivery of their new Bugatti at the company’s headquarters in Molsheim, France. It’s an experience “unlike any other,” according to Bugatti, and the company recently had to hand over eight new models to one customer.

Buying eight Bugattis might seem a bit obscene, but only two were full-size models. The other six were Bugatti Baby II models, a tribute to the original Bugatti Baby from the mid-1920s. The owner, who bought two full-size Bugatti cars, bought one for each of his children, who were flown to France to see the famed grounds. Each one was finished in a different color – yellow, red, blue, green, white, and orange.

The six Baby IIs were part of a purchase that also included two full-size Bugatti models – a Chiron Super Sport 300+ and a one-of-eight Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ that’s inspired by the brand breaking the 300-mile-per-hour barrier packs the company’s potent 8.0-liter W16 engine. Bugatti only made 30 – and they all have owners.

The Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition became the world’s fastest car in 2013, hitting 254.05 mph (408.84 kph). The 8.0-liter W16 pumped out 1,183 horsepower (870 kilowatts). The car also comes with an official La Maison Pur Sang certificate verifying its authenticity.

The Bugatti Baby II doesn’t have as much power, but it’s more than an oversized toy. The Baby II, which is about 75-percent the size of the original, can each up to 42 mph (70 kph) with its electric powertrain. It’s available with either a short- or long-range battery that provides up to 31 miles (49 km) of range while powering the rear wheels.

Each is as bespoke and high-quality as the rest of Bugatti’s products. The range-topping Baby II Pur Sang has hand-formed aluminum bodywork that takes more than 200 hours to build. Bugatti plans to build just 500, and they’re not cheap either.