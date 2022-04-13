The 2023 BMW X7 launched yesterday, sporting a new design and more technology than before. Those updates will arrive on the refreshed 2023 BMW Alpina XB7, too. Alpina provided our first look at the new flagship SUV that will get further visual enhancements and other upgrades to differentiate it from the regular X7. Those improvements include more power and plenty of Alpina branding inside and out.

The updated XB7 also receives the 2023 X7’s (pictured below) revised powertrain. The Alpina sports the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with mild-hybrid tech that delivers 621 horsepower (457 kilowatts) and 490-pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque in the XB7. The X7’s V8 makes 523 hp (390 kW). The Alpina’s V8 pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X7

32 Photos

Alpina achieves the extra power with a new engine management system and an upgraded cooling system. The Alpina’s extra oomph rockets it to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds. It has a 180-mph (290-kph) top speed, and it can sprint to 123 mph (200 kph) in 14.9 seconds.

Inside, the Alpina will benefit from the X7’s improved infotainment system, adopting the latest iDrive 8 setup. The company also offers the SUV with BMW’s Parking Assistant Professional as standard equipment. Other Alpina touches include a hand-finished leather steering wheel with Alpina blue-green stitching and an illuminated gear selector.

The XB7 receives the X7’s styling tweaks, but Alpina adds its own touches, like unique front and rear aprons. The car sports BMW’s illuminated grille and unique 21-inch wheels wrapped in 285/45R21 tires, though Alpina also offers optional 23-inch, 20-spoke units. The SUV also receives unique dampers, with the air suspension offering up to 1.6 inches (40 millimeters) of movement.

Models destined for the US market won’t begin production until December 2022. BMW Alpina says that the order books should open in September, including for the right-hand variant. Certain left-hand markets will start to receive deliveries before the end of the year. Details about the XB7’s standard equipment and pricing will be available in the first half of May, and Alpina will launch a car configurator, too.