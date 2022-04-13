The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the big winner in this year's World Car Awards. The electric hatchback won three categories, including the prestigious title of 2022 World Car of the Year.

The Ioniq 5 was among the three finalists for the award. It beat the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Kia EV6, which shares a platform with the Hyundai.

"The pace of change at Hyundai will continue unabated through the rest of 2022 as we will soon be adding to our award-winning IONIQ range," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, about the award.

The Ioniq 5 also won World Electric Vehicle of the Year. The other two finalists were the Audi E-Tron GT and Mercedes-Benz EQS – both far more expensive models than the Hyundai.

The third victory for the Ioniq 5 was in the World Car Design category. It won against the Audi E-Tron GT and Kia EV6.

"We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which recognize the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company," said Chang.

Hyundai is preparing to expand the Ioniq 5 range with the introduction of a performance-focused N variant. Spy shots indicate that the sporty model has more aggressive tires, larger brakes, and a lower ride height. The output is still a mystery, but the Kia EV6 on the same platform is available with up to 576 horsepower (430 kilowatts).

The Audi E-Tron GT EV scored a victory in the World Performance Car division. It beat the combined BMW M3 and M4 and the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ.

"Our big goal with the Audi E-Tron GT was to reimagine the Gran Turismo philosophy for the electric age," said Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi.

In the World Luxury Car category, the Mercedes-Benz EQS took the victory. It was going up against the BMW iX and Genesis GV70.

The Toyota Yaris Cross took victory in the World Urban Car class. The model won against the Opel Mokka and Volkswagen Taigun.