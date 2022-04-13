The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is revealed, at long last. Hyundai actually revealed the most significant change to its full-size SUV a few days ago, leaking the updated face in its livestream video preview. Now we have full disclosure, and the changes go beyond that new cascading grille.

Cascading is what Hyundai calls it, but whatever you choose to call it, the wider grille with the thin wings at the top dominates the Palisade's front clip. It sits above a new lower fascia and in-between vertically-oriented LED daytime running lights and headlight clusters that are similar to the previous model. These are the only lights you'll find in the front – unlike the Hyundai Tucson, this grille doesn't incorporate any lighting features.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Palisade

68 Photos

Also unlike the Tucson, the Palisade's rear doesn't incorporate a split taillight design like we were expecting. In fact, Hyundai pulled a fast one with its heavy camo on the backside of prototypes, because it's nearly identical to the 2022 model. Changes are relegated to the lower fascia, which is redesigned with a horizontal red reflector incorporating reverse lights spanning the width of the SUV. Square exhaust finishers replace the odd trapezoid tips of the old model. It also rides on new multi-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, completing the exterior updates.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.