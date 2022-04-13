Jaguar is expanding the F-Pace lineup. The new trim levels offer SUV buyers additional options if they want more power but don't want the pricing of the top-spec model.

Now, the British automaker adds the F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport, both new trim levels that obviously bank on sporty appeal. Both serve as the next best option to the V8-powered F-Pace SVR.

Visually, the F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport are identical. Available in new premium grey finishes called Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey, they come with the Black Pack, which should add privacy glass and glossy black roof rails.

Gallery: 2023 Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport

5 Photos

The wheels default to a set of 21-inch "Style 5105" wheels that come with a five split-spoke design and a glossy black finish. Customers can choose to upgrade to 22-inch "Style 1020" forged wheels, which can either come in glossy black with satin black inserts, or glossy silver with contrast inserts. There are some cabin enhancements as well, such as the integration of Amazon Alexa for added connectivity.

What differentiates the two are their powertrains. The 400 Sport comes with the Ingenium 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline MHEV engine that's both turbocharged and supercharged, churning out 400 metric horses (hence, the name). This is equivalent to 395 horsepower (295 kilowatts), paired with 406 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of pulling power.

The F-Pace 300 Sport, on the other hand, features the Ingenium 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel MHEV that uses an advanced series-sequential turbocharging system. It puts out 300 metric horses equivalent to 296 hp (221 kW), along with 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. This engine option is also available for the R-Dynamic SE and HSE trims.

Of note, there are no suspension tweaks for these two new Jaguar F-Pace trims.

The diesel-powered Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport sells for £62,250 or $80,979 at the current exchange rates. The gasoline F-Pace 400 Sport has a sticker price of £68,520 ($89,135). Availability in the US is expected though the automaker hasn't disclosed when.