Audi's lineup of electric vehicles will grow later this year with the addition of the Audi A6 E-Tron. Audi previewed the EV's sleek design with a concept, and it appears as if the production version will retain the majority of the styling. Our second batch of A6 E-Tron spy shots captures the electric sedan testing at the famous Nurburgring race track.

The new photos continue to show the Audi covered in a full-body camouflage wrap. However, like the previous spy shots, these new ones reveal a bit of its styling, like the split-headlight design at the front. The camo conceals the rear, but we can see a large, wide lower grille opening and vents on the bumper's outer edges. There's not much to see at the rear because it wears stand-in taillight units.

The new electric sedan will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture jointly developed between Porsche and Audi. While we know the car's platform, we don't have any powertrain details. Audi previewed the A6 E-Tron with a concept that packed a dual-motor setup making 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) that could send it to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds. The PPE architecture will also underpin the upcoming electric Porsche Macan and the Audi Q6 E-Tron crossover.

We've yet to see the car's interior, so it's impossible to determine its styling direction. The Audi E-Tron GT and Q4 E-Tron both use an in-dash layout with a bank of physical buttons below it. We expect the car to have the latest infotainment tech and safety features.

The Audi A6 E-Tron could debut sometime this year, or Audi could push off the reveal until early 2023. In August of last year, an Audi spokesperson said we could see the sedan revealed in 2022. However, the company has announced a date. Instead, we're likely to see the new Q6 E-Tron crossover debut first, hinting at what to expect from the A6 E-Tron. The company will also launch a wagon – Avant – version, which it previewed last month as a concept.