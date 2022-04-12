Honda has already shown off the 2023 HR-V’s exterior styling, but we’re still waiting to see the interior. We’ll be waiting a bit longer as Honda isn’t ready to reveal it just yet. However, the automaker is willing to show off the crossover’s cargo area while teasing the rest of the inside, including the center console and a portion of the dashboard.

The 2023 HR-V shares its platform with the Honda Civic, and the compact crossover will also borrow the 11th-generation Civic’s interior “Simplicity and Something” design ethos. Honda doesn’t reveal much of the interior. Instead, it shows off the pass-through center console that looks wrapped in leather.

Gallery: 2023 Honda HR-V Teasers

4 Photos

An image of the cargo area with the rear seats folded flat reveals a bit of the dash at the front, which looks quite similar to the one in the new Civic. A portion of the dash-mounted infotainment screen is visible. Below that appears to be the same honeycomb mesh found in the car that incorporates the vents, which sit above the physical HVAC controls.

So far, Honda has shown off the HR-V’s new styling, which is a considerable departure from the previous design. The rear sports a steeper rake, and the front-end styling is more aggressive, with a sculpted face, a gaping grille, and sleek headlights. The new platform also means the HR-V grows in size over the outgoing model – it’s wider and sports a longer wheelbase.

Honda hasn’t detailed the crossover’s new powertrain, but it appears as if the 1.8-liter is out, possibly in favor of the Civic’s new powertrain duo. The car comes with either the 2.0-liter four-cylinder or the 1.5-liter turbo inline-four. Both are more potent than the 1.8-liter; however, we’ll have to wait for Honda to confirm these specs.

Honda hasn’t announced an on-sale date for the 2023 HR-V. The company still needs to fully reveal the interior and detail the updated powertrain options before it reaches dealer lots. The new HR-V should be on sale before the end of the year, so Honda should provide a full reveal sometime soon.