The next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan hits the Nürburgring for some on-track development in this gallery of spy shots. The company covers it in a wrap to conceal the upcoming model's shape

In front, there's a broad grille, and you can see the spot for the Mercedes star under a cover in the middle. There's also an inlet in the lower fascia. The headlights have an LED strip on the top. There are also curved LEDs along the lower portion that give the main lamps a rounded look.

There are angled accents on each door that add some interest to the vehicle's flanks. The door handles are flush with the body like on the latest S-Class.

In profile, the nose looks particularly long, giving the E-Class sedan a sleek appearance. There's a short rear deck. It's riding on multi-spoke wheels with a dark finish.

At the back, there are no visible exhaust pipes. The development team covers most of the headlights with tape.

We are expecting the interior technology to be similar to the S-Class. That would mean large, high-resolution displays for the instruments and infotainment. Cutting-edge driver assistance features are likely part of the package, too.

There are no specific powertrain details yet. Spy shots show a plug-in hybrid. Mild-hybrid turbocharged gas and diesel engines are also likely. The AMG variants adopt an electrically assisted turbo four-cylinder.

Look for the new E-Class to debut in late 2023 or maybe even 2024. The refresh for the model from the 2021 model year means that Mercedes doesn't have to hurry to get the next-gen version onto the market. This also means we should see a lot more spy shots of the vehicle's development before the official unveiling.

Assuming this timing is correct, the new E-Class should hit the market at around the same time as the next-gen BMW 5 Series. Customers get the choice between the latest iterations of these long-time German competitors. To add another option in this segment, the Porsche Panamera reportedly has a new generation coming in 2024.